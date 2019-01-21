JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after two people in a drive-by shooting on Jacksonville's westside Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Both a man and a woman were shot inside their home on 8500 Julia Marie Circle from the passing vehicle, JSO said.

Officers have not disclosed which victim died.

JSO has not released descriptions of a suspect or vehicle. The relationship between the victims remains unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

