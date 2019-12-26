One person is dead after a double shooting in Downtown Jacksonville on Christmas night, according to police.

JSO says around 11:56 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E Bay St in reference to a call of an individual that had been shot.

One victim was taken to a nearby hospital from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, JSO says, and there was an additional victim that checked themselves into the hospital as well.

One of the victims later died from their injuries, police say.

According to our First Coast News team on the scene, the focus of JSO's investigation appears to be at the Live Bar, located at 327 E Bay Street.

A video that surfaced on Twitter also confirms those claims.

Police say they have no suspect information, however, there is a vehicle of interest that was reported by a caller as a yellow sports car.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident they are encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

The Crime Stoppers Hotline can also be utilized by calling 866-845-TIPS.