Update: 1 dead following Downtown Jacksonville hotel restaurant shooting Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

One person has died following a shooting inside a hotel restaurant in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were sent to 225 E. Coastline Dr. around 10 p.m. Saturday after several 911 calls reported gunfire at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. When police arrived, the found a person had been shot inside Morton's Steakhouse, located on the hotel's first floor.

The first victim was found inside the restaurant's bathroom with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. As additional officers arrived on scene, they found a second victim at the intersection of Market Street and Bay Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to JSO.

On Tuesday, First Coast News asked JSO if there were any update regarding the conditions of the victims after receiving a report that described the shooting as an "undetermined death" investigation. Police said the incident "continues to be an active homicide investigation."

"Two victims were involved, one deceased and the other having non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunfire," JSO said.

It is unclear when the victim died from gunshot wounds.

On the night of the shooting, JSO said their initial investigation revealed that an altercation took place inside the men's bathroom of the restaurant, leading to a suspect shooting both victims. The suspect has not yet been arrested, according to JSO.

First Coast News is working to learn the relationship between the three people involved.