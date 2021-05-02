1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Marion County truck stop

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at a Pilot truck stop at 2020 SW Hwy. 484

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning at a truck stop on Highway 484 just off I-75.

At about 2:10 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Pilot truck stop at 2020 SW Hwy. 484 in Ocala. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot at the scene, and there was a large crowd that had gathered, the MCSO said.

One of the two people shot, 22-year-old Zion Willis, died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said. First responders took the other victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.