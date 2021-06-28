1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Lake City shooting

The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Jackson Avenue and Montana Street.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting early Monday morning in Lake City.

At about 2:45 a.m., police responded to Northeast Jackson Avenue and Montana Street after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one victim lying in the intersection, according to the Lake City Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Police found a second victim with gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car stopped at the intersection. First responders rushed the person to the hospital for treatment, the LCPD said.

“If you see something, say something. With the help of citizens in the neighborhood, our investigators have leads to follow, hopefully allowing them to identify a suspect(s) in this case,” Chief of Police Argatha Gilmore said.