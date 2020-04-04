One person is dead Saturday and another person is in police custody after an early morning stabbing in the Harborview area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 3:12 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Harbor View Court after receiving reports of a stabbing. At the scene, police found an adult victim dead from an apparent stabbing.

Another person was taken into custody, and is being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.