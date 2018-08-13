On Saturday, August 11, 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva was sitting in the back seat of a car, parked at a shopping plaza on 103rd St. on the Westside when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

Police are searching for two people of interest in the case. But as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office often does, it has paired with Crime Stoppers to allow for people to call in tips. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line with often offers a reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

So far, Crime Stoppers has received 27 tips in total relating the to homicide case of Heidy Villanueva. If you have a tip you'd like to leave anonymously you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-845-TIPS. The reward is currently set at $11,000.

Villanueva's family is from Honduras, and they have set up a GoFundMe page to have her body buried in her home country. If you would like to donate, click here.

