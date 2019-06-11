The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working an officer-involved crash on the Westside Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened in the 16000 block of West Beaver Street around 8 a.m.

According to police, the crash involved an officer on a motorcycle. The officer only sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Right now, it's unclear how the crash happened.

All lanes on Beaver Street are blocked between Winn Dixie Parkway and Yellow Water.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this crash when more information becomes available.