GOODVIEW, Minn. — Crews are searching for a southeastern Minnesota woman missing in the subzero cold.

Goodview police say 31-year-old Leigh Elizabeth Meska, of Goodview, was last seen at her residence Wednesday morning. Police say she was driving to work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, something that did not match her usual routine.

“Normally she takes the bus that Mayo employees use, but she was running late today, so she drove,” said Goodview Police Chief Kent Russell.

Meska is described as 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She was wearing black leggings, a sweater and a red jacket. She was driving a gray 2014 Chevy Impala with Minnesota license plates 136 MWK.

A helicopter and multiple agencies including St. Paul Rescue Squad and the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team assisted in the search.

Anyone who sees Meska or her vehicle is asked to call Goodview police at 507-452-1500, or Winona County Law Enforcement Dispatch at 507-457-6492.