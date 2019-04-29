A fire in Middleburg could have been much worse if it weren't for the fast response of Clay County Fire and Rescue crews.

Clay County Professional Firefighters (CCPF) responded to a structure fire around 7 p.m. at an unknown address. The first arriving engine was there in five minutes and made an aggressive attack from the interior, according to CCPF.

Other crews were on scene shortly after and were able to stop the fire before from spreading through the rest of the house.

Most of the house was able to be saved. Crews say that CPR was given to a cat on scene, but no other news of the cat was given.

The cause of this fire was not released.