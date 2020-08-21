COVID-19 testing numbers plummet at region’s largest state-run site, even as city's death toll rises

Staff is slashed at Regency Square Testing site as patient demand drops 80 percent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Colleges sending students back home, restaurants closing, an economy in freefall; it seems the signs of the coronavirus pandemic are everywhere. But not at one place you’d expect to see them: The region’s largest state-run COVID testing site.

First Coast News has learned that the number of COVID-19 tests at the Regency Square Testing site has sharply declined over the past month, even as the death toll on the First Coast soared.

It’s a paradox that worries health officials who say fewer tests will translate into even more suffering. It has also prompted some staff to take matters into their own hands -- trying to boost testing numbers with a little Do-It-Yourself ingenuity.

The Regency Square testing site took over for Lot J in mid-July, with the goal of increasing the volume of tests and decreasing the wait time: Eight lanes instead of four, a three-day test turnaround and free for everybody in Florida.

But since that auspicious start, state officials have slashed the number of employees at Regency – 40 percent of them fired in just the past two weeks

Those employees were let go because the number of patients has dropped by 80 percent since its peak in July.

That steep decline comes as the number of COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Florida jumped 159 percent in that same period.

The pattern is consistent with statewide data. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 30,000 Floridians get tested daily now, compared to 98,000 a month ago.

The drop in testing tracks almost perfectly to the statewide decline in reported cases.

This week, in an effort to boost awareness and testing, employees at the Regency Square Testing site released a DIY PSA yesterday. The lighthearted video debunks concerns that might discourage people from getting tested – including long waits.

“Didn’t that Lot J take people like, four hours?,” asks a woman who identifies herself in the video as Nurse Rachet. “That one guy said it took four hours, and he almost ran out of gas.”

In fact, the video – which tracks the process from registration to nose swab -- wraps up in 15 minutes. Throughout it, the video reinforces testing hours (8-5, seven days a week), protocol (“always put your car in park”) and the fact that the site also offers free antibody testing.

And a promise built in part on an undesirable reality: “Zero wait time.”