COVID-19: How is the virus impacting the brain?

As we cross the one year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term effects of of the virus are being studied. One area doctors are looking at - the brain.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just over a year in, doctors and scientists are still learning about the long-term effects of COVID-19. A study out of the Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital showed possible brain damage in patients recovering from COVID-19.

It's one of several long-term effects doctors here in Jacksonville are studying as well. Some of those who have contracted COVID-19 have fully recovered, but others may still be feeling lingering effects like fatigue, body aches, loss of smell, brain fogs or headaches.

It has been given the term 'Post Covid Neurological Syndrome' and while there are many symptoms, let's focus on COVID-19 and the brain.

The big question for doctors and scientists is this: is the COVID-19 virus directly attacking the brain or are the effects of COVID-19 on other parts of the body impacting the brain? Right now that answer is unclear

Dr. Nitin Butala is a neurologist at Baptist Health and has been studying the long-term effects of COVID-19.

"More recently I’ve seen a patient with a head ache going on now for three to four months," says Dr. Butala

He says the majority of patients he’s been seeing with lingering effects like headaches, originally had mild COVID-19 symptoms and didn’t require hospitalization.

So when it comes to brain fog or brain damage and COVID-19, what is the cause? There are three different areas doctors are looking at.

1) For those with severe cases of COVID-19, could it be a lack of oxygen to the brain?

2) Or could it be COVID-19 be impacting the olfactory nerves which lead to the hippocampus which impacts memory?

3) Or could it be impacting the endocrine system that impacts blood clotting which could lead to strokes?

Those are all the different areas doctors are studying, but for those struggling now, many want to know – is this permanent?

"It depends on what the extent of the white matter changes because of hypoxia, are they having structural problems or not? I think it is too early to answer that question because we don’t have enough data," tells Butala.

He does suggest if you’ve had COVID-19 and are feeling lingering effects, don’t hesitate to reach out to your doctors.