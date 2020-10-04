COVID-19 is affecting just about every part of just about everyone’s lives. Now, the virus is changing how some people are able to say their final goodbyes to their loved ones.

“Families are going to be able to drive up, get out of their car and walk up to the glass door and see their loved ones for a few minutes,” Sarah Carter, owner of Sarah L. Carter’s Funeral Home, said.

Carter has had to adjust how loved ones say their goodbyes because of COVID-19. She said they’ve started drive-thru viewings and live streaming funerals.

“It does have an impact on all of us,” Carter said.

Immediate family members, up to 10 at a time, are allowed inside the building for private viewings and for the funeral. They do practice social distancing, though. Employees at the funeral home put praying hands on every other pew in the chapel, six feet apart.

Coronavirus, affecting every part of everyone’s lives, and even after death.