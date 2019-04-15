Yellow flags continue to fly over local area beaches after swarms of cannonball jellyfish were washed ashore over the weekend.



The Jacksonville Beach Lifeguards say that this time of year, their biggest issue at the beach is jellyfish.

Sam Utecht Came across a jellyfish on our walk along the beach.



The guards tell First Coast News that the jellies were likely brought in with the southerly tides.

A woman captured this photo of Jacksonville Beach from this past weekend and captioned it 'a couple hundred' jellyfish this morning.

Lorann Tatken Cunningham Couple hundred beached jelly this morning. More than Cassie has ever seen here.

This past weekend, only the lifeguard stands with a flag are the ones that are staffed but they plan to have 20 towers up and running by the Opening of The Beaches which is April 28.

The Conservation Institute says that cannonball jellyfish are docile and rarely sting human beings. They get caught in fishermen’s nets a lot, and their sting is considered relatively harmless.