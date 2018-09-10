Jacksonville, Fla.--Now this is more like it! Finally feeling like fall after record-setting heat yesterday! We are waking up feeling 10-15 degrees cooler and today will be our coolest day since late May with a high of 83 at Jacksonville.

Tonight we will be clear, crisp and calm with lows of 57 inland to the middle 60s at the beach.

Saturday looks super nice with sunshine and comfortable highs in the lower to middle 80s with a nice north to northwest wind. Sunday we turn the wind off the ocean. The humidity returns but so does the sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MICHAEL: Michael is out to sea as a cool front heads our way.

Hurricane Leslie and Tropical storm Nadine are closer to Africa than us. We are watching another area in the Caribbean. This could become a concern for Central America over the next week.

What does this mean for the First Coast? But winds will soon blow out of the northwest and this will bring in some drier air and milder mornings.You might even call sunrise Saturday , cool.

