After residents voiced concerns over the high-voltage power lines going in next to the Bartram Springs community, JEA has decided to continue with the project.

According to JEA, the project started on Monday but it will be some time before residents see significant developments.

The company says that during the first phase, contractors will be marking utility lines and other important infrastructure so that obstacles can be avoided during the construction phase of the project.

Families who live there have expressed concerns to First Coast News, citing as health impacts or negative changes to their property values.

Following a heated meeting between JEA and Bartram Springs residents last month, First Coast News' On Your Side Team followed up with JEA to get more answers about the project.

