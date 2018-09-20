A conflict of interest is underway against a high profile local Government lawyer.

Nassau County attorney Michael Mullin is the subject of an inquiry by the grievance committee of the Florida Bar.

According to a statement from that organization:

“a complaint has been filed against Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin ...for his work on the Rayonier land development project known as the East Nassau Stewardship District to determine if any Rules Regulating The Florida Bar may have been violated.”

The project, also known as Wildlight, is one of the largest planned developments in the country.

Florida Bar rules require attorneys disclose if they have certain connections to an opposing party.

No records in the case are available at this time.

