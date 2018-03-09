Lynyrd Skynyrd received a warm send-off Sunday night as about 50 thousand fans ascended on TIAA Bank Field to hear the band's final show in Jacksonville.

The send-off came after hours of tailgating for fans like Arthur Zima.

“We had that monsoon pass through a bit ago, but we were able to get everybody under the awning,” Zima said.

Weather setback the schedule during the Marshal Tucker Band and Kid Rock, but that did not stop thousands from waiting out the storms.

Levi Palmer came from Texas dressed for his seventh Kid Rock show of the year.

“He’s got an eye for music and knows how to bring a show," said Palmer.

And for the the hometown favorite, it’s history as well.

“It’s their farewell, I’m a part of history. I’m gonna see it, I’m gonna say I was there. I’m gonna tell my kids, my grandkids,” Palmer said.

