UPDATE: JSO says lightning is clear and attendees can return to their seats.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported Sunday's concert at TIAA Bank Field is postponed until further notice.

JSO is warning attendees at TIAA Bank Field and the surrounding area to seek shelter due to the heavy rain and lightning in the area.

They have not said what time Sunday's entertainment is expected to resume.

JSO: Ben with [National Weather Service Jacksonville] is with us. He is telling us lightning and rain should subside by 4:15 p.m. or shortly after.

Lightning just hit within 3 miles of the stadium. Ben with @NWSJacksonville is with us. He is telling us lightning and rain should subside by 4:15 p.m or shortly after. #JAX #Jacksonville @TIAABankField https://t.co/grScAD1Asi — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 2, 2018

