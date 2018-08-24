JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- The concealed carry weapons market is extremely hot when it comes to gun sales. At Green Acres Sporting Goods, they've seen the demand.

"We've seen an bump in interest in concealed guns," said Ziadeh Farhat.

Farhat, who handles the pistol sales at Green Acres said personal protection seems to be the motivation.

"Gun laws changing. That's part of it, but mainly it is the crime," he said.

And that has translated into the now popular weapon of choice, a small, light and concealable handgun.

"What's trending is light concealable thin pistols, typical 9mm or 380 calibers," he said.

Guns that are small enough to hide on your body but big enough to stop an attacker

"You can carry them in your waist band or in your pocket," said Farhat.

And now there's a backlog for the popular Sig Sauer P 365 pistol.

"I don't have one today," said Farhat. "I had three yesterday we sold them. I've go some more coming in next week they don't last."

The five hundred dollar pistol is so popular, Farhat now has a waiting list. What makes it so popular is the size (3.10'' barrel), the weight (17 oz), and its power. It fires 9mm bullets.

"It is new and it is small and the fact that it is a pocket gun and it holds that many rounds," he said.

He said the overall concealed carry weapon market is hot, especially among women. So these small handguns are not only boosting sales, they have diversified gun ownership.

"A lot of ladies carry them in their purse," he said. "Something that is light, small, easy to conceal but has enough stopping power. Hopefully you never need it but if you do it will save your life."

