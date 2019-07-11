Bring on the funnel cake! The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair has officially returned to the First Coast.

The Fair is the largest fair in northeast Florida and boasts new and exciting attractions for 2019 including live stingrays and even a craft beer hall.

Opening night is Thursday and before you head out the door, First Coast News is On Your Side with your ultimate guide to fair related events, delicious food options, thrilling rides and much more.

Address

Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex.

510 Fairgrounds Place,Jacksonville, Florida 32203

Dates/Hours

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair opens Thursday, Nov. 7, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 17.

Hours are Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m., Fridays 3 to11 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

There will be extended hours on Monday, November 11 with gates open noon to 11 p.m.

Prices

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors (ages 65 and older) and $6 for children (ages 6 to 12).

Children age five and younger are admitted free. Half-price admission tickets are available for purchase in advance online through Nov. 6.

Musical Acts

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will offer performances from seven different artists during the fair days. The lineup includes:

Nov. 7: Gator Country Jam beginning at 8 p.m. with country music stars such as Chris Janson, Mitchel Tenpenny, Seaforth, Brandon Ratcliff, and Stephanie Quayle

Nov. 8: Uncle Kracker, a double-platinum country artist with infectious lyrics and a country groove

Nov. 11: Blanco Brown, an artist with a twist of hip-hop and country, will bring his new line dance and hit song "The Git Up"

Nov. 14: Eli Young Band, the award-winning, modern country music band of singer-songwriters will grace the fairground's stage

Nov. 15: The heavy metal rock band, Blue Oyster Cult, a head-banging staple among the heavy metal greats will perform

November 9-12: Kazual, a family band of three brothers and their cousin will mix R&B, pop, and hip-hop to offer what they call the “Kazual Experience.”

Nov. 13 to 17: Dennis Lee, entertainer, a master of improvisation, comedian and music artist will hit the stage.

November 13 to 15: Kari and Billy, a couple and a “music artist duo” who’s broken the Country Top 100 plans to bring their wholesome and simple melodies to the stage

Fair admission includes all grounds acts, concerts and exhibits. VIP seating guarantees you'll be seated Center Stage and within the first 20 rows.

VIP Seating for concerts does not include the cost of admission to the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

Click here for info about VIP tickets.

Attractions

Returning main attractions from last year including Robinson's Famous Racing Pigs, "Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show", 3-Ring Super Circus, Rust and Flame Blacksmith demonstration and a stock car exhibit.

The new free grounds acts include Agri-Puppets, live stingrays, JOYland Kid's Zone in the Exhibit Hall, Aaron's Craft Beer Lounge and The Tulsa Welding School of Jacksonville Welding Sculpture Competition.

Food

New for 2019, fairgoers can choose the sampler size for just $3 every day at select vendors during the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

For even more savings, on $2 Tuesdays at the fair, sample sizes are just $2!

Popular favorites include: Bourbon Chicken, Deep Fried Oreos, Funnel Cake, Cajun/Regular Boiled Peanuts, Harvell Sausages, Nachos, General Tso’s Chicken and much more!

Click here for more details.

Parking

This year there's $5 parking for the Fair! There will be plenty of $5 parking around the Sports Complex but lots will change daily depending on where events are happening and need is greatest. Please look on the website to find out the $5 daily lot locations for the day you’ll visit the Fair.

Background Information

Jacksonville has hosted an agricultural fair since 1876 when it was the site of the first Florida state fair.

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, as it is known today, started in 1955 with 45,000 visitors in attendance and it has been educating, enlightening and informing the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture since