'You could see the tears in her eyes over the mask:' This grandma received 100 roses for her 100th birthday

Nanay, a grandma who moved to Jacksonville from the Philippines, turned 100 and got a big surprise!

How do you celebrate 100 years on this earth with a ton of love and social distancing? Turns out, with 100 roses.

Edward Nostrates says his family figured out the perfect birthday gift to his grandma: 100 real roses.

Her reaction? "You couldn't see her face really because of the mask. But you could see the tears in her eyes over the mask," Nostrates said.

They affectionately call her "Nanay," which, he says, is kind of a combination of "mom" and "grandma" in Tagalog.

Nanay has seven children, 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Nostrates says she's still sharp and loves the cake he made for her.