JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Setup is under way for the annual World of Nations event happening this weekend, taking place at a new location for the first time in the event's 28-year history.

This year's festival will be at the Ford On Bay site on East Bay Street. That's where workers were busy Wednesday setting up the tents and preparing the site for the 32 nations represented in the festival.

Guests attending the festival can enjoy flavorful cuisine, artistry, traditional customs and dancing unique to dozens of international destinations.

The cultural celebration includes representation from The Bahamas, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, First Nations (Native North America), Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain, St. Lucia, Taiwan, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands, Venezuela and Vietnam.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5. Click here to purchase.

