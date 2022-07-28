It's now almost as likely for millennials to be religious “nones” than it is to be Christian, the Pew Research Center reported.

Overall religious participation is falling, and the numbers show many millennials and “zoomers," or members of Gen Z, are behind this shift in America's dynamics.

Data from Pew between 2020 and 2021 reported that nearly half of millennials surveyed (49%) described themselves as Christians, the most of all religions, another 10% identify with non-Christian faiths and four in 10 now identify as religious “nones." These individuals are not religiously observant, and include atheists, agnostics, those who are spiritual but not religious, and people who are “nothing in particular.”

Pew defines Baby Boomers as individuals born between 1946 and 1964, Gen Xers between 1965 and 1980, millennials between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z as those who touched the Earth for the first time between 1997 and 2012.

According to the Pew Research Center, younger generations, namely millennials and those from Generation Z, are less religious and spiritual than their Generation X and Baby Boomer counterparts.

The way religion is practiced is constantly evolving, but maybe not the way most people would expect.

Millennials, Gen Z and religion : Religion 'isn't an important centerpiece of life'

Ben Toriseva, 22, of Brainerd, believes religion “isn't an important centerpiece of life for our generation, as much as it was with my parents [who are Gen Xers]. Their entire lives were built around religion. That's where they got their community from.”

Toriseva no longer considers himself religious after growing up in a Christian Evangelical family, and he is not alone.

According to the American Survey Center, more than one-third of Generation Z are religious “nones." Part of this is because more young adults are being raised in non-religious households.

“Twenty-two percent of young adults report that they were not raised in any particular religion, compared to only 3% of seniors,” the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) reported.

Toriseva says his sister and parents are all religious, so he often feels “a bit of grief from that,” because he is the only religious “none” in his family.

He also mentioned that he left his family’s church years ago for what he says isn’t a unique reason.

“I think a lot of people feel emotionally damaged growing up in the church. I think that is also a contributing factor and why a lot of people just want to escape,” he said. “There’s a lot of bullying if you don’t conform to the standards.”

Drake Young, 23, a Minneapolis Christian, agrees with Toriseva, and says the interactions he's had with others have shown him “Gen Z really wants to help people” and “shape the future,” but “when we see religious aspects of the church or other religions just tearing that down, and oppressing people or hurting people, instead of showing how the church or religion can be used to help people, they [younger generations] just don't want to associate with that.”

There may be another reason to explain why millennials and zoomers are leaving religion, Toriseva believes. He thinks younger generations are questioning religious authority now more than ever.

However, Stephen P. Ahearne-Kroll, the department chair of the Classical and Near Eastern Religions and Cultures at the University of Minnesota, believes the questioning of religious authority began generations earlier.

“The way [millennials and zoomers] practice their religion is probably different than it was in their grandparents’ generations,” Ahearne-Kroll said. He explained that baby boomers grew up questioning authority, unlike previous generations, such as the Silent Generation, born between 1928 and 1945. The baby boomer generation raised Gen Xers, and “those attitudes sort of spilled over… in terms of how we raised our children [millennials].” He noted that the general trajectory continued with later generations.