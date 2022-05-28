Inaugural James Weldon Johnson young writer’s festival offers prizes, scholarships to students

Students can win cash and scholarships from a $6,400 prize pool by submitting a poem or an original dramatic monologue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A contest and festival in Jacksonville is looking to grant prizes and scholarships to young writers.

Students can win cash and scholarships from a $6,400 prize pool by submitting a poem or an original dramatic monologue to the inaugural James Weldon Johnson Young Writer’s Festival.

The event is led by the Friends of Brentwood Library in partnership with the City of Jacksonville, Duval County Public Schools, and Jacksonville Public Library.

All students in grades 3 to 12 are eligible to participate.

Students can register for the contest and submit their entries at www.friendsofbrentwoodlibrary.org for free through Saturday, June 4.

Students and their parents will attend a Festival Orientation in the Conference Center at the Main Library downtown on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. - noon.