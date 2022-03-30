Betty Taylor went for a walk on March 20th and never returned. Her family is searching tirelessly for her and is asking the public for help.

SAFFORD, Ariz. — The search for a missing 12-year-old Safford girl is intensifying nine days after she went missing.

Betty Taylor vanished after she went for a walk on Sunday, March 20 around 11 a.m., according to her family and Graham County authorities.

She was last seen near the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park in Safford, a city more than 150 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Taylor's family tells 12 News that going for a walk was not unusual for Betty describing her as an adventurous, nature-loving independent girl.

But when the clock struck 6 p.m. Sunday and Betty still wasn't home, her family was concerned.

“It was a red flag. And that’s why we said something so quickly," said Bonnie Jones, Betty's mom.

By 8 p.m. that night, Betty's family had notified the Graham County Sheriff's Office which triggered a search but there was no sign of her.

The Graham County Sheriff's Office says Betty was last seen wearing a black sweater with white lettering, blue jeans and a baseball hat with neon colors. Betty is 5'5 with hazel eyes and has brown hair with red highlights.

She may have also been carrying a purple JanSport backpack.

“Maybe she walked off and got lost. Maybe she went for a walk and somebody swiped her up," Jones said. "Considering she didn’t take clothes or anything like that I really feel like it wasn’t a planned thing for her.”

Jones is planning to head towards the southern border on Wednesday to distribute flyers with Betty's picture. Then, drive north throughout the state.

“With her being gone, it really hurts," said Victoria Taylor, Betty's cousin.

“My faith is strong. It’s not going to be shaken. Wherever she is she’s alright and she’s safe and she will come home," Jones said.

Betty's family is doing their best to stay positive during such a difficult time. They hope the 12-year-old girl somehow hears their messages of love and support.

“She is very much loved and very missed," said Renee Smith, Betty's cousin.

“We love you. Come home," said Danny Taylor, Betty's uncle.

“We’re gonna find you," Jones said.

There is another search scheduled in Safford on Saturday.

If you believe you may have seen Betty or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Graham County Sheriff's Office right away at 928-428-3141.