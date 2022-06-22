If you were planning to swim on St. Simons Island, be careful! Water safety advisory issued

Two beaches on St. Simons Island in Glynn County, Georgia, have issued a water safety advisory. The beach isn't closed, but you'll need to be careful.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report.

The Glynn County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for two beaches on St. Simons Island in Glynn County, Georgia.

North Beach at Goulds Inlet, from 15th Street to Tenth Street and Southbeach from 9th Street to the pier are under advisory.

The advisory is due to high levels at bacteria found while the Department of Natural Resources was doing routine testing.

You can still enjoy a weekend at the beach! Beach water advisories are meant to highlight a risk of illness if you get in the water, but they don't mean you can't hang out on the beach.

The Health Department does recommend you don't swim or wade into the water in areas under advisory.

If you catch fish or any seafood from the water, GCHD says, wash it thoroughly with fresh water and cook thoroughly before you eat. (GCHD says this should be the standard for any fish or seafood you catch, anywhere.)