The Heart of Texas Autism Network hosted a 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday.

WACO, Texas — April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day.

The Waco community and surrounding areas celebrated with a fun walk and 5K hosted by the Heart of Texas Autism Network.

"This is to raise awareness for autism," Kristy Delony, the race director, said.

The event brought together hundreds who were given access to important resources while empowering each other.

"We encourage families to come together and support each other as well as provide the resources that we have, our organization, HOTAN, can give families that support," Delony said.

Tryndall Franklin, a 20-year-old who was diagnosed with autism in 2003, had the opportunity to design the logo for the event. He created it using digital art and the design was used on shirts, banners, and fliers.

“I volunteered to design this logo for this event and that's how we got started," he said.

Seeing so many people wearing shirts with his art was special.

“That made me feel great, it really felt great seeing my design on everyone's shirt, when I first saw it, I was amazed, I felt really proud," he said.

For his mother, Fefee, it was amazing to walk in and see on race day.

“It's amazing, when he showed it to me, it represented their non profit group here and everything she wrote about bringing out what this all entails," Fefee said. "He put it into that. The heart means love, and the destiny between autism and bringing family and friends together."

One in 44 children are diagnosed with autism and you can learn more on the HOTAN website.