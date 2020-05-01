JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A friend discovered Vivian James dead inside her Westside home just over a week ago. Now, friends, family and students are planning to gather Sunday and hold a vigil in her memory.

The vigil for James will be held at Friendship Fountain on the Southbank at 5 p.m. Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to bring a candle and wear purple to honor her.

James worked as a science teacher at Atlantic Coast High School in Jacksonville. Before that, she worked at Andrew Jackson High School.

More questions than answers remain in James' death, as JSO has ruled the incident a homicide but has not released any suspect information.

"We don't know an Atlantic Coast High School without her [James], but we will soon find out, unfortunately, but there's going to be a huge void and she was a light at this school for many years," said TV production teacher Chad Cushnir.

JSO had not confirmed James' identity, but numerous members of her family, as well as friends, co-workers and students, said it was the 49-year-old who was killed.

Videos obtained by First Coast News show James dancing in class and interviewing with students. Parents have described her as a vibrant presence in the school.

"My son's teacher was absolutely amazing," Melissa Ryczek Davis, whose son was in James' class, said. "He looked forward to days when she [James] was playing music in class and dancing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

A celebration of life will be held at Atlantic Coast High School on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.