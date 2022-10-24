Here's where veterans can eat free or find deals for Veterans Day on the First Coast

Veterans and active duty military members have a lot to choose from to celebrate Veterans Day on the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and the First Coast is as big a military community as any, with more than 100,000 active duty military personnel and their family members between NAS Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport alone, with another 15,000 nearby at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. More than 80,000 veterans live in Duval County

With Tropical Storm Nicole clearing away from the First Coast just in time for Veterans Day, many veterans and their families will be eager to get out and enjoy the many Veteran's Day deals available to them.

Here's a list of Veterans Day deals from local and national franchises in the First Coast region:

4 Rivers Smokehouse

All 4 Rivers locations, including the two in Jacksonville, will be offering a free sandwich and two sides to all veterans and active duty service members. You must provide a valid military ID or DD-214.

Applebee's

All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a free Applebee's in-restaurant full-size entrée from the following choices:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Guests will also get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Current and former military who dine in can get a free meal and Dr. Pepper from the following menu:

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon-Guacamole Deluxe Burger

Deep Dish Ziti

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Jumbo Spaghetti and Meatballs

Soup/Salad Combo

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken Pita Tacos

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Military ID or other proof of service is required to redeem the offer.

Chili's

All veterans and active military members can get a free meal for dine-in from the following menu:

Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Oldtimer with Cheese

Boneless Wings (6 count)

Cicis Pizza

All veterans and active-duty military can get a free buffet on Veterans Day with a valid active-duty or retired military ID.

Denny's

All active, non-active and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam — two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way — from 5 a.m. to noon, with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Golden Corral

Military Appreciation Night will be held Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close, where military heroes can get a free meal.

Hard Rock Cafe

Select North American cafes are thanking active and retired military members with a free Legendary Burger. The offer is also redeemable with a 15% military discount, so friends and family are encouraged to join.

Hooters

Veterans and active-duty military who present proof of service or a military ID — with purchase of a beverage —can get a free dinner entrée from the following options:

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

IHOP

Veterans and active duty military can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with military ID or proof of service.

Kohl's

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families will get 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov, 13 — with a valid ID.

Kohl's also offers 15% off in stores every Monday all year long for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active military members can get a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars' Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi product, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Macaroni Grill

All veterans and active military can get a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with a military ID.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is offering current and former military members a free combo meal.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a combo meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, all day on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans can choose from any combo meal. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown for breakfast or French Fries for lunch or dinner. Breakfast combo meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will offer a free entree from their special Veterans Day menu for all dine-in veteran and active-duty members.

The Veterans Day menu includes:

Never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks

Cheese ravioli

Spaghetti and meatballs

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken parmigiana

Outback Steakhouse

Military veterans and active servicemen and women, as well as their spouses, can get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola product.

Outback Steakhouse gives nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders 10% off their entire check all day, every day, with valid medical, state or federal service ID.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Red Lobster Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Veterans and active duty members can get a free Red Robin Red's Tavern Double, which comes with free refills on Bottomless Steak Fries.

Sports Clips

Many Sports Clips locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Call your local store to check if it's participating.

Also, Sports Clip locations will donate an additional $2 per haircare service Friday to support "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships" for service members and veterans.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

The coffee giant is also donating $200,000, split evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon to support the veteran community.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog in honor of veterans. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, this deal is only redeemable on Nov. 11.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats locations are offering 50% off one regular-priced adult entrée to veterans and active duty military with a valid ID in honor of Veteran's Day. Offer not available for delivery.

Wendy's