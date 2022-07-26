Vandalism at Fletcher leaves lawnmowers destroyed, community raises funds to help

A wall in the equipment shed was also sprayed painted and kicked in.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of dollars have been donated after vandals broke into the Fletcher High School Athletic Complex Saturday night, stealing two lawnmowers and doing donuts on the field.



For football coach and Fletcher graduate Ciatrick Fason, this field is more than just a sporting venue.

“We do hold youth football games here," said Fason. "Lacrosse events, women's professional football and the middle school and high school both use this field. So it definitely means a lot for not just the high school, but the middle school as well as the community."



Fason was one of the first people called when vandals broke into the equipment shed and took two lawnmowers, rode onto Fletcher field, tore up the dirt, crashed into the scoreboard, and fences and more. A wall in the equipment shed was also sprayed painted and kicked in.

"It probably ended up being like $50,000 worth of work, just to be honest. We had guys that came over the last couple of nights and just put in a lot of man-hours," Fason said.

When Ed Malin, owner of Angie's Subs in Jacksonville Beach, heard what happened, he started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $18,000 for a new lawnmower and better security for the shed.



“To see it vandalized like that, took something away from the inside, you know, it hurts your heart," Malin said.



Less than 24 hours after the go-fund was posted, over $19,000 had been raised.



“I was blown away, I was getting texts from people that were saying holy smokes, everybody is really pulling together on this," said Malin. "A hardware store at the beaches is now going to donate a new equipment shed to Fletcher and the concrete pad that’s going to go under it. So we’re turning a bad situation into something good.”



The new mower has been ordered and is on the way. In the meantime, a loaner has been offered up to the school.

Any money left over from fundraising will go to The Fletcher Athletic Fund.