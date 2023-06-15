Updated | Here's how to make your voice heard on Jags Stadium improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have updated the locations for their Huddle Up Jax events where residents and fans can learn more about the 'Stadium of the Future' designs. Jaguars President Mark Lamping will be in attendance at all community huddles.
Here is an updated list of the remaining dates with locations:
- June 15 at 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom River City, 15170 Max Leggett Pkwy Jacksonville, FL 32218
- June 16 at 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Xtreme Wings Sports Grille, 6337 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
- June 17 at 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Deerwood Country Club, 10239 Golf Club Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32256
- June 17 at 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Atlantic Beach Country Club, 1600 Selva Marina Dr. Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
- June 19 at 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Community First Igloo, 3605 Philips Hwy. Jacksonville, FL 32207
- June 19 at 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Bishop Snyder High School, 5001 Samaritan Way, Jacksonville FL 32210
- June 20 at 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Grounds of Grace, 1633 University Blvd N. Jacksonville, FL 32211
- June 20 at 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Bradham and Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave W. Jacksonville, FL 32208
- June 21 at 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Casa Marina Hotel & Restaurant, 691 N 1st St. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
- June 21 at 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St. Jacksonville, FL 32210
- June 22 at 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Pkwy. Jacksonville, FL 32218