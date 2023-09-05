Two quiet 'movers and shakers' explain how to get elected officials to hear your concerns

Two women rallied their neighborhoods to speak up during city council and commission meetings, politicians listened.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — What if your local government is doing something you don’t support or have concerns about?

What is the best way to get your message across?

Two women, who don't really know each other, have learned firsthand how to get local leaders to pay attention to their concerns.

Judy Spiegel of St. Johns County, did not want a big, new apartment complex right next to her quiet neighborhood.

"Everyone was like, 'Oh, it’s just going to go in. You might as well not fight it or anything.' So we thought, well, we have to at least try," Spiegel told First Coast News.

She admits that she knew nothing about maneuvering through local government and proposed development plans.

"We didn’t know the process," she said. So, Spiegel and her husband studied the project proposal as well as the county’s rules.

"We did a bunch of research and homework and came up with our strategies to stand against this, just as concerned citizens," Spiegel said.

Their strategy to rally the neighborhood worked. St. Johns County commissioners voted the apartment complex down, known as Bella Terra.

That was a big lesson for Spiegel in how to successfully make your point to local government officials.

What did she learn?

If you speak during the public comment period during a local city council or commission meeting, "don't go in there all emotional," she said. "Don't take the 'I don’t want this in my backyard' approach."

"We’re trying not to come across as emotional or 'We’re right and you’re wrong.' Just say 'this is our perspective,'" Spiegel noted.

Another woman – Sue Bergeron, doesn’t like the spotlight either. But this quiet woman was also successful in rallying her neighbors to demand St. Johns County Commissioners improve the pipes in her Winton Circle neighborhood that often flooded. She had read that elected boards "cannot listen to the crowd. The wants and wishes of the crowd will be ignored. But if you are saying something fact based, it will be taken as testimony.”

Bergeron added, "That taught me how to speak to the government. You don’t say 'I don’t want this. 'You give them a reason why it’s wrong for the area," Bergeron explained.

For example, the reason would explain why the project does not go along with local government standards described in the local government's comprehensive plan.

These women don’t really know each other … but have both become leaders in their own communities.

Spiegel suggests that if you cannot attend public meetings, either meet, call or email your elected officials and decision-makers about your concerns prior to the meeting.

"We really want to encourage people to email the commissioners because this makes a huge difference," Spiegel said.

Those emails are often literally counted, and the number of those communications are mentioned and considered during decision-making meetings.

Both women encourage you to speak up and to get your point across in the right way. They and their neighbors have done it, and it worked for them.