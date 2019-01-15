Two of the three children found dead after they were trapped inside a freezer in Suwannee County on Sunday have been identified.

Kayleigh, 1, and Dalton, 6, were brother and sister. The grandmother told First Coast News that she has no hard feelings towards the other mother for what happened. The family is heartbroken.

A four-year-old child who was also found deceased is not named.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office was called out to a home on 173rd Place. When deputies arrived, they found family members performing CPR on the children.

The children were found not breathing and they were transported to the hospital. Medical staff tried to resuscitate them, but their efforts were unsuccessful. All three children died.

A GoFundMe has been established for Kayleigh and Dalton by one of their babysitters.

It reads:

"These two children had a tragic ending to their lives too soon or so we all think is too soon but we're told that God has a time for everyone. I babysat these two children I bonded with them."

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said Monday's autopsy shows the children died from accidental suffocation. The Sheriff's Office will meet with the State Attorney's Office Wednesday to determine if any charges will be filed.

