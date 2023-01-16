Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House visit inspires 'Trevor House' t-shirts

“Everybody on the radio was talking about the Waffle house. So my wife says why don’t you make a shirt, Trevor house, in the waffle house font."

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence’s surprise visit to a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House after Saturday’s big game has inspired a local designer to create t-shirts.

Lawrence stopped in at the Waffle House for a little over an hour after the big game. The waiter who served Trevor Lawrence describes him as humble and says he complimented her smile.

The visit inspired David Meyer, owner of Design Lab, to design the ‘Trevor House’ t-shirt. It's printed in Waffle House font and with the signature yellow color.

Meyer, owner of Design Lab, says it was his wife that came up with the idea.

“Everybody on the radio was talking about the Waffle House, so my wife says why don’t you make a shirt, 'Trevor house' in the waffle house font. So I said, okay I can do that," said Meyer.

Rita, a waiter who served Lawrence, says he stayed for about an hour, took pictures with staff and other guests who were there. He ordered the Texas Bacon Cheese steak Melt Plate with a side order of pecan waffles.

Many businesses around Jacksonville are benefiting from the Jaguars winning streak.

Meyer says he’s taking order for ‘Trevor House’ shirts and gearing up for high demand as the team heads to the next playoff game.

“We do custom jackets, these really high-end custom jackets, we're going to make a really nice Duval Jacksonville Jaguars one that’s just going to blow your socks off… We love to do Jaguars stuff that we can do, and we’ve been having a blast," Meyer said.