"This will not define us." That's the message that the Jacksonville gaming community is sending out following the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of two gamers at the Jacksonville Landing Sunday.

The gaming community identified the two who were gunned down as 22-year-old Eli "Trueboy" Clayton and 27-year-old Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson on social media. Both traveled to Jacksonville to participate in a Madden tournament at GLHF (Good Luck Have Fun) Game Bar Sunday.

Clayton was from Woodland Hills, California and Robertson was from Ballard, West Virginia. Both traveled to Jacksonville to play at the Madden tournament.

"We don't want to see this being what defines us," said founder and president of GAAM, Ryan Paul Daniels, in a Facebook Live Sunday night. (GAAM, or Games Arts And Music, defines itself as a culture company that throws events revolving around video games and "tries to bridge the gap between the gaming and non-gaming audience," according to its Facebook page.)

He described the gaming community as a close, tight-knit friendly and supportive group.

"A majority of my friends, I wouldn't have if it wasn't for this [gaming] community," he said in the hour-long broadcast. "This is a group of great people ... This is a group of people who don't judge one another, who care for one another, who support one another."

Daniels also said Sunday's events may have scared the gaming community.

"We're all afraid now, he said. "We're afraid of where we are going to go to be with each other. We're afraid of what the media is going to say about us."

Even so, Daniels told his fellow gamers to stand up against those fears.

"It's ok to be afraid. It's what we do in the face of fear that will define us," he said. "I think, we're all standing together in this. Standing up to this fear shows what kind of people that we are. We're the people that will stand strong together. We're the kind of people that will love one another."

Daniels and others also agreed that they are not just part of the gaming community, they are part of the Jacksonville community.

During his livestream, viewers and members of the gaming community commented showing their support for those who died, as well as for the community -- offering help from blood drives to raising money.

"This has been such a positive scene," he said. "Gaming culture as a whole, nerd culture as a whole is full of wonderful giving, loving people ... So many people in this community just want to help."

"That is an example of who we are," he said. "This undeniable need to help one another is who we are. Not this horrible incident."

