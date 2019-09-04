Marsha Oliver, the former director of public affairs for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, has been hired as the senior director of community outreach for The Players Championship.

Oliver, a Jacksonville native who also served as assistant superintendent of communications for Duval County Public Schools, was a member of Curry’s senior staff since 2015. She replaces Cathie Hurlburt, who retired after 28 years with the PGA Tour.

Oliver will oversee The Players’ charitable efforts and military-related activities.

“While we are surely going to miss having Marsha as an invaluable member of our city of Jacksonville team, we are thrilled to see her take such a big and important new opportunity with the PGA Tour,” Curry said. “The Players Championship’s significant impact on countless lives in Northeast Florida will only continue to grow under Marsha’s leadership, and I look forward to working together in this new capacity.”