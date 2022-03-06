Staff shortage at 911 call center could be impacting JSO dispatch response times

Nearly a quarter of the positions inside JSO’s 911 communication center are currently vacant.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is putting out a call for help to fill positions with their 911 communications center.

When an emergency happens, getting help as quickly as possible can be a matter of life and death, but getting someone from JSO’s 911 center on the line might take a little longer due to staff shortages.

For 911 operators, 140 are budgeted to work inside JSO’s Communication Center. As of August 15th, 33 of those seats are currently vacant.

“It's not just JSO. I mean, it's a bigger problem nationally with getting people employed," Assistant JSO Chief Erica Weber said.

Data from JSO shows the average ring time in May was 22.68 seconds, and in June about 21.58 seconds, more than double the 10-second standard set in the State of Florida Statewide Emergency Communications E911 System Plan.

“We do prioritize 911 calls, non-emergency calls get placed on hold as quickly as possible in order to answer the 911 call, because that might be somebody who's calling with life or death situation," Asst. Chief Weber, said.

Leaders emphasize that callers should not hang-up or abandon a call, as that line will continue to ring until answered, generating an "unverified 911" call for service. "Hanging up, or abandoning the call, creates longer wait times for the caller on the line behind the person who hung up."

New operators are currently being trained, but the process can take up to a year.

Currently, Police Emergency Communications Officers have a starting salary of $44,000 annually with a 5% pay increase after 1 year. Qualifications include; at least 18-years of age, must type at least 35 words per minute and have a High School diploma or GED equivalent preferred.

In January, first coast news reported that JSO increased the starting pay for police emergency communication officers by $5,000 in order to entice more candidates for the job.

“We have part time people coming in, we have some of our sworn officers who were previously in the communication center before they went to the street coming back and helping. We also have our supervisors pitch in. Heck, I went and got certified for 911 calls," Weber said.

JSO is holding hiring events, looking to attract candidates for a job that helps the whole community.

“We really, really, really need critical thinkers. We can train you on all the procedure stuff, but people who are willing to be part of a team and are willing to help pull the load when things are tough," Weber said.

“The community should know how dedicated our communication staff is and remains. They have been working long hours to cover the gaps in the shortages. They're doing this because they care about the community. They care about the citizens of Jacksonville," Weber said.

Those interested in learning more can go to the JSO Facebook page to participates in a virtual webinar.