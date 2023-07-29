Stabbing survivor Madison Schemitz raises awareness about domestic abuse

Not even two months removed from a stabbing that sent her to the hospital, Madison Schemitz is back in the community, advocating for One Love.

She attended a back-to-school event near World Golf Village to share her story and spread awareness something she says is "not talked about enough."

Schemitz is talking about it - domestic abuse.

Police say she had previously dated Spencer Pearson, who is accused in the stabbing. Documents show he had shown unhealthy, concerning behaviors before the incident.

More than 600 people at a back to school event had the chance to stop by One Love Foundation booth to hear what she had to say.

One Love is a foundation that was created by Sharon Love, mother of Yeardley Love, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2010.

The organization helps teenagers identify healthy and unhealthy behaviors in relationships.

"It's definitely helping me to shine light on a dark situation, and it's definitely important," said Schemitz.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office wanted to give Schemitz the chance to spread some awareness for the cause.

"Redemption is a beautiful thing," said St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Director of Operations Russ Martin. "Madison showing up is because she is the biggest voice. The biggest voice in a tragic event. We're absolutely honored to walk alongside her and her journey."

The rising senior plans on taking her support for One Love past the back to school event to her school and her peers at Ponte Vedra High School.

"I think students there are going to take it well and join very quickly," said Schemitz.