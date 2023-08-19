St. Johns County to auction off vehicles, electronics, office equipment, more

Items auctioned off include several pickup trucks, jet skis, iPhones, laptops, a computer monitor, cameras, office furniture and more. The auction begins at 10 a.m.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Are you in the market for a pickup truck, jet ski or maybe a 'Bookmobile?'

If so, you're in luck because on Saturday, St. Johns County will be auctioning off several miscellaneous items that are no longer being used at the county level.

The county's 'surplus auction' is held once or twice a year and sells items to the highest bidder. The revenue generated from the auction goes back into the county's budget.

Items the county is auctioning off are vehicles such as a Ford Expedition XLT, 2008 Ford F-250 Superduty, 2014 Ford F-150 XL, 2014 Chevrolet Impala, Ford F-250 XL Superduty V-8 Powerstroke, 1987 GMC Van, Ford Dump Truck, 2012 Turtle Top Bus, 1997 Blue Bird Bus and many more others.

All vehicles are sold as-is with no warranties, expressed or implied, according to the auction's website. In addition, those planning on purchasing a vehicle, must bring their driver's license and insurance card. The county says if you intend to transfer a tag, please bring the tag with you.

The website states that all vehicles will be re-titled in the bidder's name, so "please register in the name that you intend to title the vehicle in." The county will not be releasing any open titles. If you do not intend to purchase a tag at the time of the auction, you will need to tow or trailer the vehicle off of the property and sign an affidavit stating that you will not drive it until it has a proper tag, the website states. However, the county will be providing tag and title work.

Lastly, regarding the vehicles, the county says there is an $85 dealer processing fee for each vehicle that is purchased. And if you are a dealer, there will be a one-time $25 dealer transfer fee regardless of how many vehicles are purchased.

Other items that will be sold at the auction include an inflatable boat, electronics like iPhones, laptops, computer monitors, cameras and several pieces of office furniture such as chairs and much more.

The county says they want to ensure that you are happy with your purchase, so "make sure you know what you are buying beforehand." They say that if there's an issue with anything, they will disclose it but, in most cases, they "are given little information on these vehicles, so please come prepared to inspect." Jump boxes, diagnostic machines, plug-in app readers and mechanics are all welcome, the website states.

All of these items and much more can be found at the auction, located at 2416 Dobbs Rd. in St. Augustine, as a preview of the items will be held at 8 a.m. and the auction itself, begins at 10 a.m. It will end at 5 p.m.