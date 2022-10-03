St. Johns County Fire Rescue mourning passing of Engineer Brandon Estes

The department is offering mental health services to employees after Estes' death.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue employees are mourning the loss of one of their own.

SJCFR announced Monday that one of its engineers, Brandon Estes, has died. He worked at Station 14 in St. Augustine.

In addition to his service with the fire department, Estes was a United States Army Veteran.

"It is with great sadness that St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR) announces the sudden passing of Engineer Brandon Estes... SJCFR has extended the Department's heartfelt condolences to his family in this sorrowful time and will provide assistance as needed," SJCFR wrote in a statement.

Starting Monday, the fire department is offering counselors to any employees who need it. SJCFR says that their union hall will be staffed with Peer Support Team members and other local agencies, and they are currently working on securing mental health professionals to assist.

SJCFR employees who seek services can also contact Max Schafer at 904-887-0791.