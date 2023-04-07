Springfield turns back the clock with throwback Fourth of July rivalry baseball game

The classic match-up pitted Eastside against the Westside to determine the neighborhood champions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tiny hats, tiny gloves, but a big game as the Eastside and Westside of Springfield etched another line in the history of their rivalry.

For one day a year, every Fourth of July, Jacksonville's Springfield community celebrates like it's the late 1800s.

For some families, it wouldn't feel like Independence Day without the Throwback game.

"It's such like a Jacksonville historic feeling, and you have the whole neighborhood out here," said Claire Nackashi, whose husband plays for the Eastside Reds. "I can't imagine doing Fourth of July without being out here."

Anyone living West of Main Street is a Westside Giant, anyone living to the East is an Eastside Red.

The players wear the Throwback uniforms, and some fans take a 'swing' at matching the vibe.

"It's Fourth of July, you have to get dressed up on the Fourth of July," said Aaron Leedy, who was covered in red, white and blue from head to toe. "Especially here in Springfield. Springfield is one of the places in Jacksonville that really embraces and celebrates this holiday."

For the Eastside Reds third baseman, the historical game may just "pop-up" as something that runs

"It's a lot of fun, it gets the community out here with family. Hopefully, one day, he'll be playing."

The Westside Giants defended their title and took home the trophy again this year with a 5-3 win.

However, the Eastside Reds still lead the all time series 10-6.