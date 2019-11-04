Staff at a local assisted living facility are trying to find permanent housing for more than 50 occupants after the facility announced that they will be closing within the next month or so.

First Coast News has learned that Taylor Home's assisted living facility, located at 3937 Spring Park Rd. in Spring Park, is set to close due to a variety of factors.

John Barber, CEO of Taylor Residences, says the reason for the closure is because "there is simply too much competition and Medicare reimbursement rates are too low."

Barber says the facility will close up shop within the next 60 to 90 days and that all residents and staff have been notified. There are 67 rooms currently occupied.

The individuals that work ar ethe facility are working with residents to find them accommodations at other Taylor Home facilities in town.

According to their website, Taylor Residences has 4 other properties.