Speed bumps are being installed in Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood

Speed bumps are being installed after a teen boy was hit and killed by a car while riding his scooter in the Rolling River Estates neighborhood in 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A speed bump project is coming to the Rolling River Estates neighborhood next weekend. This addition to the community will ensure that residents are safe.

“There will be a total of nine. It will be particularly in the front as you come into the subdivision. This way, it will protect all the kids coming to the park," said City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr.

Gaffney Jr. says these speed bumps will hopefully slow drivers down because speeding has been an issue for the community.

In Nov. 2021, a 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car while crossing a street on an electric scooter.

Gaffney Jr. says he spoke with the boy’s family and that they are still grieving.

“I spoke to the cousin. She was very thankful and very grateful. She said it was long overdue. She was excited and thankful because another family does not have to experience what they went through," said Gaffney Jr.

He says he still receives calls from neighbors about cars speeding, and feels these speed bumps will be very beneficial for the community.

“This was about the residence. This would help slow down traffic, slow down speeding, which has been a nuisance for the past two years," said Gaffney Jr.