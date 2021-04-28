'She was my inspiration': Vigil honors woman killed in Clay County hit-and-run

“She was compassionate, and she was very strong," Mongeon's mother, Christina described. "She stood up for everything that she believed in.”

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Almost three weeks after her death, family and friends gathered outside the Clay County courthouse Tuesday night to honor the life of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

They held a candlelight vigil for Cassidy Mongeon, 23, who was reportedly killed after a head-on crash in the early morning hours of April 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jonathan L. Davis, 38, was charged in connection to her death.

Mongeon's parents say they feel like their lives ended with their daughter's.

“She was compassionate, and she was very strong," Mongeon's mother, Christina described. "She stood up for everything that she believed in.”

Her brother Patrick said she was an inspiration to him, and the reason he loves music.

As soon as they got the call, Mongeon’s parents rushed to the hospital from Tallahassee to see her.

“She was all bandaged and swelled up. She had gone through such traumatic injuries," Mongeon's father, Michael said. "We held her hand, and they took out the breathing tube."

They watched as Mongeon take her last breath, he added, but the nightmare didn't stop there.

"No parent, no loved one should ever have to see someone they love in that condition," Mongeon's mother said through tears. "And to know that the person that hit her, hit her and left her. Did not check on her, just walked away. It kills me.”

Christina Mongeon said her daughter’s death was a frightening flashback, as she survived a hit-and-run crash years ago.

“[Mongeon] went to the hospital with me and was there with me the whole time,” she explained. “One of the hardest parts about this is there was nothing I could do to help her.”

Michael Mongeon said he wishes he could have spent more time with his daughter.

"It’s like the rug pulled out from under your feet," Mongeon's father said. "She’s just gone. Gone."

Mongeon’s family and friends will be back outside the courthouse Wednesday morning singing a different tune. Her father said they’re holding a rally to demand answers and justice for Mongeon.

Davis was charged with hit and run and also given a non-moving traffic violation for his license plate not being secured. His total bond was $75,755 according to court records and he would later file a motion to reduce his bond amount.

But, the community rallied to keep Davis behind bars. Family, friends and Mongeon's employer, Tabula Rasa, called on State Attorney Hector Fernando to demand no reduction of bail for Davis.

According to a document obtained by First Coast News, the motion to reduce bond was withdrawn on Friday.

Advocates say in 20 years, Davis has been cited 39 times and had four open cases pending when Mongeon was killed.

Background:

Mongeon was a bartender at Tabula Rasa Brewing in Jacksonville. She was headed home from her shift when a GMC Yukon crossed over the center line and collided with her eastbound Toyota Tacoma at about 12:20 a.m., according to FHP.

She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

"Cassidy’s parents were informed of the accident and drove from Tallahassee to the hospital in Orange Park," says Denise Tanton in a blog post. "Her mom and dad and Chris held her hand as life support machines were turned off somewhere around 2 p.m.... 14 hours and she was gone."