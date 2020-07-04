She was tiny when she was born. Harper weighed just 1 lb. and 7 oz. Now this little 3-year-old is the life of the party -- in her mom's car.

Harper's mom, Patricia Crossen, lives in St. Mary's, Georgia. She says, "Oh, I'm getting emotional" when she talks about her litlte baby in the NICU for days on end. She says her belief is that prayers are the reason she has a healthy daughter right now.

Harper's family

Harper, as you might guess, gets a lot of extra protection now. Her mom keeps her in their home or their yard. She's just too precious to expose her to any risks.

"She loves it," Crossen says about Harper's dance parties in the front seat of their car. Even at age 3, Harper can make it a party. Her mom says to make this safe at home order much more than a day of griping.

