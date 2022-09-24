Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

The family of two brothers, murdered 97 days apart, is expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life.

A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.

The event is organized through a partnership between NEFL Bikers and M.A.D. D.A.D.S. with the goal of raising violent crime awareness and remembering past victims. According to Donald Foy, president of MAD DADS, this event started when a group of bikers came to him looking for a way to get involved in the community.

The goal is to get criminals off the street and encourage those in the community to break the code of silence.

“The community doesn’t feel that anybody cares about them. We asked them to break the code of silence, but no body steps up with that. So this ride is to touch their hearts, to let them know that someone does care about them," Donald Foy, president of MAD DADS , said.

The ride started at Baymeadows Road, with participants meeting at Harley Davidson before heading off into neighborhoods around our area, passing by past crime scenes and areas that have been impacted by crime.

“We’re asking that the community be out and wave at us, to show that you care and that you understand that the bicyclists are coming to you to say that we care about you." Foy said.

Registration started Saturday morning around 9:30am, the cost was $20 to participate, and the ride started at 11am .