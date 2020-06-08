Rethreaded hosting virtual event to raise money for survivors of human trafficking

On Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m., the organization will host a Facebook Live event. You can tune in for a chance to win prizes as well as donate or shop to help.

Rethreaded is a Jacksonville nonprofit that provides a second chance at life for human trafficking survivors through employment and mental health services. The organization is currently celebrating its ninth birthday.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., the organization will host a Facebook Live event. Guests can tune in for a chance to win prizes as well as donate or shop to help Rethreaded reach its goal.

Community First Credit Union is the event sponsor. Riverside Homes has also provided a $30,000 donation match for the nine-day celebration.

The goal of this campaign is for Rethreaded to raise $30,000 in order to reach the match goal donated by Riverside Homes.