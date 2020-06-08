Rethreaded hosting virtual event to raise money for survivors of human trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local nonprofit devoted to helping survivors of human trafficking needs your help, and you don't even have to leave your couch to do it.
Rethreaded is a Jacksonville nonprofit that provides a second chance at life for human trafficking survivors through employment and mental health services. The organization is currently celebrating its ninth birthday.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., the organization will host a Facebook Live event. Guests can tune in for a chance to win prizes as well as donate or shop to help Rethreaded reach its goal.
Community First Credit Union is the event sponsor. Riverside Homes has also provided a $30,000 donation match for the nine-day celebration.
The goal of this campaign is for Rethreaded to raise $30,000 in order to reach the match goal donated by Riverside Homes.
If you want to help Rethreaded reach its goal, follow along on their social media channels linked below:
