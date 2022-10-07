Resources for struggling pet owners, as rent increases force many to give up their furry friends

The Jacksonville Humane Society offers temporary boarding, medical care, and re-homing of pets, many times at little to no charge for the owners.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a dog was found abandoned at a Jacksonville park with a note point to increases in the owner's rent as the reason, we are taking a deeper dive into the help available in our community for pet owners who may be struggling.

“Instead of getting upset about it, we reach out with compassion and I think that’s the most important thing because everybody has problems at some point and they need a helping hand up," Karen Hayt, owner of the Facebook group "Lost Pets of Jacksonville" said.

Through the Facebook group "Lost Pets of Jacksonville" the abandoned pup found a forever home. Hayt says the Facebook group can help connect pet owners with community resources.



"You can come to the group, if you're having trouble with medical issues, our animal community is wonderful. post what you need...We all love our animals and we all want to keep them with their family," Hayt said.

Abandoned or surrendered pets are filling up local shelters.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is currently caring for over 600 dogs and cats but the capacity is closer to 400 animals. The City of Jacksonville's Animal Care and Protective Services shelter is also currently over capacity. There are 292 dogs currently in the shelter but there are only 264 dog kennels.

Leaders with the Jacksonville Humane Society encourages pet owners to reach out for help with before surrendering an animal. They offer things like temporary boarding, medical care, and re-homing of pets, many times at little to no charge for the owners.



"I encourage families who find themselves struggling. first ask friends, family members, neighbors, church, church goers…However, if you can't find it, please reach out to this shelter. even if we don't have space to take it in right away, we'll find another solution and we'll work with you to find the solution," Denise Deisler, CEO of The Jacksonville Humane Society, said.

If pet owners are struggling Hayt suggests finding a pet food bank at a local shelter, 'First Coast No More Homeless Pets' offers supplies to families facing finical strain