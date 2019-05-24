Parents, are you looking for a fun and safe summer camp for your child with diabetes?

Camp JADA is a lifeline for children with diabetes to develop the critical skills needed to thrive while managing their disease.

The summer camp helps children develop social skills, self-respect, and life-long friendships.

Camp JADA gives kids the opportunity to meet other kids just like them.

They also can foster independence, build self-confidence and gain an awareness of a healthy lifestyle through education, nutrition, exercise, emotional well-being and glucose control.

The summer camp takes place from June 17 to the 21 and is open to children ages six to fifteen.

It is held at Robert E. Lee High School located at 1200 McDuff Ave. South.



For more information, click here or contact Shaunte Young at syoung@diabetes.org. You can also call 954-324-4654.